Russians hit Mykolaiv centre, fatalities reported

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 04:25
MYKOLAIV. STOCK PHOTO: SVIDOK.INFO

The Russian occupiers attacked the centre of Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July, as a result of which a three-storey residential building and garages caught fire, and nine people were wounded, including five children. There are also fatalities, but their number is currently unknown.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram 

Quote: "The Russians hit the city centre. A garage and a three-storey residential building are on fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene."

Details: The head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that there are nine wounded as for now, four adults and five children. The injured have been taken to hospital.

"There is a huge hole near a three-storey residential building at one of the addresses. The fire is very serious. Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service are already working at the scene. There are many damaged buildings around.

Several garages are on fire at another address. Firefighters are putting out the fire," Sienkevych said.

Later, Kim reported that the strike on Mykolaiv had caused some fatalities.

As of 04:25, the head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration has not specified the number of those killed.

Background: Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July.

