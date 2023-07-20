Explosions heard in Mykolaiv
Thursday, 20 July 2023, 03:35
Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July.
Source: Suspilne on Telegram; Ukrinform
Details: Suspilne reported at about 03:05 that explosions had been heard in Mykolaiv.
Ukrinform noted that two powerful explosions had rung out in the city.
An air-raid warning was in effect in the oblast during the explosions.
Background:
- The Air Force reported a missile threat in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 19-20 July.
- A series of powerful explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of 19-20 July.
