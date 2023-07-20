Explosions heard in Mykolaiv

MYKOLAIV AFTER RUSSIAN STRIKE. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv on the night of 19-20 July.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram; Ukrinform

Details: Suspilne reported at about 03:05 that explosions had been heard in Mykolaiv.

Ukrinform noted that two powerful explosions had rung out in the city.

An air-raid warning was in effect in the oblast during the explosions.

Background:

The Air Force reported a missile threat in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the night of 19-20 July.

A series of powerful explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of 19-20 July.

