All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders shell Nikopol district three times over night: destruction observed

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 07:45
Russian invaders shell Nikopol district three times over night: destruction observed
DESTRUCTION AFTER RUSSIAN STRIKES. PHOTO FROM LYSAK'S TELEGRAM

The Russian invaders fired on the Nikopol district in Dnipro Oblast three times during the night of 19-20 July, causing destruction but no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy fired on Nikopol district three times. They fired almost a dozen shells. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. There were no casualties.

Advertisement:

A nine-storey building, premises belonging to a private business, a car park and a car were damaged."

Details: In the morning, the head of the Oblast Military Administration also said that the invaders had attacked the Myrivska hromada, damaging premises belonging to an agricultural business, an infrastructure facility and four residential buildings.

"Rescue workers are continuing to inspect the area and assess the aftermath of the attacks," Lysak added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: