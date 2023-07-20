All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders shell Nikopol district three times over night: destruction observed

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 20 July 2023, 07:45
Russian invaders shell Nikopol district three times over night: destruction observed
DESTRUCTION AFTER RUSSIAN STRIKES. PHOTO FROM LYSAK'S TELEGRAM

The Russian invaders fired on the Nikopol district in Dnipro Oblast three times during the night of 19-20 July, causing destruction but no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy fired on Nikopol district three times. They fired almost a dozen shells. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. There were no casualties.

A nine-storey building, premises belonging to a private business, a car park and a car were damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: In the morning, the head of the Oblast Military Administration also said that the invaders had attacked the Myrivska hromada, damaging premises belonging to an agricultural business, an infrastructure facility and four residential buildings.

"Rescue workers are continuing to inspect the area and assess the aftermath of the attacks," Lysak added.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: