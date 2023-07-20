Russian invaders shell Nikopol district three times over night: destruction observed

The Russian invaders fired on the Nikopol district in Dnipro Oblast three times during the night of 19-20 July, causing destruction but no casualties.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the enemy fired on Nikopol district three times. They fired almost a dozen shells. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. There were no casualties.

A nine-storey building, premises belonging to a private business, a car park and a car were damaged."

Details: In the morning, the head of the Oblast Military Administration also said that the invaders had attacked the Myrivska hromada, damaging premises belonging to an agricultural business, an infrastructure facility and four residential buildings.

"Rescue workers are continuing to inspect the area and assess the aftermath of the attacks," Lysak added.

