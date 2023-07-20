Ukraine has twisted a rope out of Putin's red lines to hang Russian imperialism with – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Defence and Security Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that the corpse of Russian imperialism will be hanged on the rope that Ukraine has twisted out of all of Putin’s "red lines".

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "There is just one possible response to the Russian missile attacks on peaceful cities and killing of civilians – and this is an increase in the number and scale of attacks by self-propelled artillery on the occupation forces.

Ukraine has long piled up all Putin’s ‘red lines’ and twisted a rope out of them on which the Russian imperial corpse will be hanged.

Attempts at intimidation have the opposite effect and disastrous consequences for the Russian Federation."

Details: Danilov said that the Russians should expect a lot of unpleasant surprises: "Not only from the army of drones, but also from the fleet of drones."

Separately, Danilov addressed Odesa politicians of the former Party of Regions and the Opposition Platform – For Life. The NSDC Secretary noted that them "crawling on the Kremlin rug brought the ‘Russian world’ to Odesa and cost a lot of blood".

