Zelenskyy proposes that Culture Minister Tkachenko be dismissed

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 July 2023, 23:52
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal dismiss Oleksandr Tkachenko as Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and appoint someone else to the post.

Source: Zelenskyy in his nightly speech

Quote: "I have suggested two steps to the Prime Minister. The first is to find non-budget funds for projects that are really needed now. There are people in the world who can help. Secondly, I have asked the Prime Minister to consider replacing the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine."

Details: The President said he had spoken with the Prime Minister about fairness in budget spending.

Zelenskyy said it is obvious that during a time of war, maximum state attention, and therefore state resources, should go to defence. 

According to the president, every project that can be implemented with non-public funding should be implemented with non-public funding: this applies to various areas, including culture.

Quote: "Museums, cultural centres, symbols, TV series - all of this is important, but there are other priorities right now. Find non-budget funds. Not state funds."

Details: The president also called on local authorities to spend funds sensibly. "People should feel that budget resources are used fairly and properly. Everyone understands what we are talking about. Paving stones, city decorations and fountains can wait till after victory."

Previously: Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said it was appropriate to spend over UAH 500 million [approximately US$13.5 million – ed.] of public money during the war to complete the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide of the Ukrainian People.

Background:

  • On 13 July, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) voted in favour of funding the completion of the construction of the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide (draft law No. 3473).
  • This provoked a public outcry, as did the idea of replacing the USSR emblem on the shield of the Motherland monument with the Ukrainian emblem at this time. Many people called on the authorities to invest only in victory and vital sectors, repairs to damaged infrastructure, healthcare and education rather than museums, monuments, pedestrian bridges and new paving, which can be done without while the war is on. 
  • However, the Ministry of Culture also planned to revive the production of TV series for reasons of state "information and cultural security".

