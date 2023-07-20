All Sections
Ukrainians using cluster munitions quite effectively - Kirby

European Pravda, Olena RoshchinaThursday, 20 July 2023, 23:39
Ukrainians using cluster munitions quite effectively - Kirby

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, has confirmed to the media that US-supplied cluster munitions are already being deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.  

Source: Reuters, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby said that the Ukrainians are using cluster munitions properly, and they are having an impact on Russian defence formations and Russian defensive manoeuvring.

Quote: "We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they’re using them quite effectively."

Previously: On 20 July, an unnamed Ukrainian official told The Washington Post that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already begun using cluster munitions against the Russian invaders.

Background: 

  • On 7 July, the US announced a US$800 million military aid package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions for the first time.
  • Washington's aid drew criticism from NGOs and caused concern among several European countries and Canada, as cluster munitions are considered more dangerous to civilians and there is a convention that requires member states to abandon their use and storage.
  • US President Joe Biden acknowledged that it was not an easy decision for him to approve the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine, but he believes it was the right decision in the face of a shortage of artillery shells.

