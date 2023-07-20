Armed Forces of Ukraine start using cluster munitions – Washington Post
An anonymous Ukrainian official has told the Washington Post that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had started firing cluster munitions against the Russian troops.
Source: The Washington Post
Quote: "Ukraine has begun firing U.S.-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine in a push to break up well-fortified Russian positions that have slowed Ukraine’s summer offensive, according to Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter."
Details: The anonymous official added that munitions were launched on the Russian positions in order to destroy trenches, which are slowing down the movement of the Ukrainian forces trying to liberate their territory.
Background:
- Earlier, the US announced new military aid for the Ukrainian army, which would include cluster munitions.
- Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, confirmed that Ukraine received cluster munitions from the USA.
- The Pentagon then confirmed that the US had delivered cluster munitions to Ukraine.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine will use cluster munitions on its own land, which is fair to the Russians.
