Armed Forces of Ukraine start using cluster munitions – Washington Post

An anonymous Ukrainian official has told the Washington Post that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had started firing cluster munitions against the Russian troops.

Source: The Washington Post

Quote: "Ukraine has begun firing U.S.-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine in a push to break up well-fortified Russian positions that have slowed Ukraine’s summer offensive, according to Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter."

Advertisement:

Details: The anonymous official added that munitions were launched on the Russian positions in order to destroy trenches, which are slowing down the movement of the Ukrainian forces trying to liberate their territory.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!