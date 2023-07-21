Russians shelled Sumy Oblast more than 30 times in a day

DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On 20 July, Russians shelled Sumy Oblast 32 times; 209 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: There was a mortar (3 explosions) and artillery bombardments (5 explosions) in the Nova Sloboda Hromada.

The Russians shelled the Yunakivka Hromada with artillery (15 explosions) and there was a mortar bomdardment (4 explosions). There was also a shelling from an AGS (automatic grenade launcher) (29 explosions).

The occupiers fired mortar shells (25 explosions, 1 did not explode) and artillery shelling (13 explosions) at the Krasnopillia Hromada. In addition, there was an air strike. The air strike damaged the premises of an agricultural company.

In the Bilopillia Hromada, 7 strikes from the tank were recorded. There were also mortar attacks (38 explosions).

In the Esman Hromada, 9 artillery explosions and 2 mortar explosions were recorded.

In the Velykopysarivka Hromada, 8 artillery explosions were recorded. One of the shellings damaged a power line.

The Seredyno-Buda Htomada was shelled with the AGS (31 explosions).

The occupiers dropped 7 mines on the Putyvl Hromada.

The Russians fired at the Khotin Hromada with artillery (4 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

