Russians bring in workers from 6 Russian nuclear plants to ZNPP

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant personnel are refusing to cooperate with occupiers, so the Russian invaders have been forced to bring in Russian specialists from six nuclear power plants.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Due to the reluctance of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant workers to cooperate with the occupiers, the Russians have to bring there the workers of ‘Rosenergoatom’.

According to incomplete data, it refers to the employees of the nuclear power plant located in the European part of the Russian Federation. In particular, these can be specialists from the Balakovo, Kalinin, Kursk, Novovoronezh, Rostov and Smolensk nuclear power plants."

Background: Yurii Chernichuk, the so-called "director general" of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) appointed by the Russian authorities, is trying to persuade Ukrainian nuclear specialists at the plant to restart power unit No. 4.

