Schoolchildren in Russia to study "combat use of drones"

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 10:35
Schoolchildren in Russia to study combat use of drones
IRANIAN-MADE UAV. STOCK PHOTO BY AFP

Russian schools will begin teaching "the basics of the combat use of drones" as part of a basic military training course on 1 September. [the day when the school year traditionally starts in post-Soviet countries].

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing a statement by Artem Sheikin, Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Russian Federation Council [the upper chamber of the Russian parliament]; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Sheikin said the proposal had been forwarded to the Russian Defence Minister. It has been considered and supported, including by the Russian Ministry of Education.

The Russian Defence Ministry's response claims that the programme provides for "studying the types, purpose, tactical and technical characteristics and general construction, conducting reconnaissance of the area and ways to counter enemy UAVs".

Quote: "The Russian Ministry of Education has approved the programme, which should be implemented in educational institutions and Avangard military-patriotic youth education centres starting in September this year."

Background: In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the introduction of drone piloting courses in schools.

In early June, Russian media reported that Russian schools had begun purchasing "training UAVs" and other equipment necessary to teach children to fly drones.

