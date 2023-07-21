All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians stole a painting by a Ukrainian futurist from the Kherson Art Museum

Friday, 21 July 2023, 12:25

Kherson Art Museum named after Oleksii Shovkunenko has posted a photo of a painting by a famous Ukrainian artist, Davyd Burliuk; the painting has been stolen by the Russian occupiers fleeing the city.

The museum shared the photo of this work from its exhibition on Facebook

The Kherson Museum noted that  poet, writer and one of the most famous Ukrainian artists in the world Davyd Burliuk was born in Kharkiv governorate (now Sumy Oblast), but began his creative activity in Kherson Oblast, in the village of Chornianka. 

"In Kherson Oblast, Davyd Burliuk gave the first lectures on futurism, a popular painting style and movement in literature of the beginning of the 20th century, and together with like-minded friends published the first collections of futuristic poetry: Mare’s Milk, Cork, Dead Moon," the museum added. 

Advertisement:

Among other art objects, the Russian occupiers retreating from Kherson in the fall of 2022 stole Burliuk's Rural Landscape (1930), which belongs to the American period of the artist's work.

Burliuk's work entered the museum collection in 1980 from a private collection – the artist generously gave away his works to friends, acquaintances, and journalists.

g
The museum showed a painting by Davyd Burliuk, which has been stolen by the Russian occupiers. Photo: Kherson Art Museum / Facebook 

Davyd Burliuk is a Ukrainian futurist artist, one of the creators of Ukrainian modernism of the early 20th century, as well as poet and art theorist, literary and art critic, and publisher. He presented himself as a "Tatar-Zaporozhian futurist". He studied at the Oleksandrivka Men's Gymnasium (Sumy), where he received the nickname "artist". Then he studied for a year at the Kazan Art School, and two more at the Odesa Art School, and later in Munich and Paris. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

His art was influenced by impressionism, neo-primitivism and other modern trends, and eventually he became a futurism both in painting and literature. He organized art associations, creative schools, scandalous events for futurists, and was the editor of the First Futurist Magazine.

f
Davyd Burliuk. Photo: Wikipedia

After the revolution of 1917, he migrated to Japan and then to the USA, where he stayed until the end of his life. In 1962, he wanted to bring an exhibition of his works to his homeland, Ukraine, but was refused by the Soviet government. According to data for 1998, 35 works by Burliuk were kept in museums and private collections in Ukraine. 

Russian soldiers looted the Kherson museum at the beginning of November last year. The Russians were transporting the items from the collection by trucks accompanied by armed men in civilian clothesfor four days. Natalia Desiatova, the "director" appointed by the occupiers, was in charge of the "evacuation" of the exhibits. 

Subsequently, the paintings from the Kherson Museum showed up in the Simferopol Art Museum; the director of the Kherson Museum, Alina Dotsenko, recognized them. And after retreating from Kherson, the Russians also shelled the museum

Recently, the museum identified two more paintings stolen by the Russian occupiers: the painting by Latvian artist Karlis Dobrais "Restorers" (1962), donated by the author to the museum in Kherson in 2017, and the painting by Ukrainian artist Leonid Labenko "In the Hills" (1969). And later the staff has recodnised three more. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: