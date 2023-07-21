All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Barns and 120 tonnes of agricultural products destroyed: aftermath of overnight Russian attack on Odesa Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 July 2023, 12:31
Barns and 120 tonnes of agricultural products destroyed: aftermath of overnight Russian attack on Odesa Oblast
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH

Operational Command Pivden (South) has posted photos of the aftermath of an overnight Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast, which destroyed 120 tonnes of agricultural products and two fire trucks and injured two people.

Source: Operational Command South on Facebook

Quote: "Two missiles hit storage facilities of an agricultural business. A fire broke out, and while the fire was being put out, a second air-raid warning was issued. Another missile hit the same business, damaging agricultural and firefighting equipment."

 
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH

Details: The fire, covering an area of 200 sq. m, was promptly extinguished, but the Russian missile attack destroyed 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley.

Advertisement:
 
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH

Two employees of the business were injured.

 
PHOTO BY THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Operational Command South posted photos of the company's ruined barns.

Background: 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • On the night of 20-21 July, Russian occupiers hit an agricultural business in Odesa Oblast using Kalibr missiles. The projectiles hit grain warehouses and a building where agricultural vehicles were kept. Two people were injured, and 120 tonnes of peas and barley were destroyed. 
  • The occupiers also destroyed two fire engines, including a new tanker truck that had been sent to deal with the aftermath of the Russian missile attack. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: