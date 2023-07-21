All Sections
Barns and 120 tonnes of agricultural products destroyed: aftermath of overnight Russian attack on Odesa Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 21 July 2023, 12:31
Barns and 120 tonnes of agricultural products destroyed: aftermath of overnight Russian attack on Odesa Oblast
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH

Operational Command Pivden (South) has posted photos of the aftermath of an overnight Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast, which destroyed 120 tonnes of agricultural products and two fire trucks and injured two people.

Source: Operational Command South on Facebook

Quote: "Two missiles hit storage facilities of an agricultural business. A fire broke out, and while the fire was being put out, a second air-raid warning was issued. Another missile hit the same business, damaging agricultural and firefighting equipment."

PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH

Details: The fire, covering an area of 200 sq. m, was promptly extinguished, but the Russian missile attack destroyed 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley.

 
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH

Two employees of the business were injured.

 
PHOTO BY THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Operational Command South posted photos of the company's ruined barns.

Background: 

  • On the night of 20-21 July, Russian occupiers hit an agricultural business in Odesa Oblast using Kalibr missiles. The projectiles hit grain warehouses and a building where agricultural vehicles were kept. Two people were injured, and 120 tonnes of peas and barley were destroyed. 
  • The occupiers also destroyed two fire engines, including a new tanker truck that had been sent to deal with the aftermath of the Russian missile attack. 

