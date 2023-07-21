Russians hit agricultural facility in Odesa with Kalibr missiles at night, injuring 2 people

The Russian occupiers attacked premises belonging to an agricultural business in Odesa Oblast with Kalibr missiles on the night of 20-21 July. Missiles hit grain warehouses and a building where agricultural machinery was stored, injuring two people.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from Humeniuk: "The enemy continues their [acts of] terror and it is undoubtedly connected with the grain initiative. Last night, the enemy targeted an agricultural firm in Odesa Oblast, where they tried to destroy grain stocks. [They] directly [hit – ed.] the sheds where it is stored and a building where agricultural machinery was stored."

Details: Humeniuk added that Russian forces fired Kalibr missiles, taking a missile carrier on duty in the Black Sea in the middle of the night and aiming the missiles on a very difficult course, using the terrain features. Missiles were flying at a very low altitude, and it was difficult to detect them, so the strike happened almost simultaneously with an air-raid warning.

Quote from Humeniuk: "At first, there were two missiles. And there was another missile strike when the rescue and firefighting operations began. Fortunately, the emergency workers managed to take cover. But a lot of agricultural and rescue equipment was damaged."

Details: Humeniuk said there was no information about any casualties yet.

Later, Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, stated that this was the fourth Russian attack on Odesa Oblast in a week, and that Russian forces had destroyed 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley.

Kiper said two people were wounded as a result of the explosion, sustaining glass cuts.

The State Emergency Service later showed the aftermath of a second Russian missile attack: the Russian occupiers destroyed two fire engines, in particular, a new tanker truck that had arrived to respond to the aftermath of the Russian missile attack.

