Russian attack near Huliaipole: 4 employees of agricultural business killed

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 21 July 2023, 16:32
Russian attack near Huliaipole: 4 employees of agricultural business killed
A screenshot

As a result of the Russian attack on one of the settlements of the Huliaipole hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four workers of the agricultural business have been killed .

Source: statement of Huilaipole hromada

Quote: "Today there is terrible news about the loss of labourers in the field. They were young and full of energy; they had families and dreams, and they worked for the good of our country. In one moment, the lives of our fellow countrymen were cut short.

During the attack on one of the settlements of Huliaipole hromada, the employees of an agricultural business were killed: Serhii Kurman, born in 1994; Ruslan Hrybachov, born in 1992; Viacheslav Berezhnyi and Ivan Lysenko, born in 1980."

Details: The administration of the Huliaipole hromada also reported that two more men, Yurii Samoilovych and Denys Reznikov, have been injured.

