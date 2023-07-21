US senators propose to support Ukraine's prompt entry into NATO

US Senators Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, presented a draft resolution to the US Senate to support Ukraine's prompt accession to NATO.

Source: Oksana Markova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, quoted by European Pravda

Quote: "We are grateful to Senators Graham and Blumenthal for their great work in support of Ukraine in the US Senate, and [we] continue to work for the fastest victory."

Details: The resolution proposed by Graham and Blumenthal proposes to consolidate that the US Senate "supports Ukraine's accession to NATO as soon as possible," and also asks the US president, together with other leaders of the Alliance, to develop a "clear, comprehensive path for Ukraine's accession to NATO".

Also in the document, the senators propose to proclaim that Ukraine's accession to NATO is extremely important for preventing future wars, promoting peace and ensuring the future security of Europe and the world.

Separately, the resolution underscores the US Senate's support for the government and people of Ukraine in an "unprovoked war lasting more than 500 days while they continue to defend their sovereignty and fight to remain an independent, free and democratic nation".

Earlier: US Presidential Aide for National Security Jake Sullivan said that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO has been resolved and is not negotiable.

At the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the leaders agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan on Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies made it clear that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when conditions are reached".

