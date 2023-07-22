Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast: civilians killed and one wounded
A woman has been killed in the shelling of the city of Kupiansk, and a man injured in the village of Dvorichna in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on Saturday.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "On 22 July, at approximately 11:00, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk. The territory of a private company was damaged.
Around 13:30, the Russian military again shelled Kupiansk. A 57-year-old civilian [woman] was killed in the attack. Preliminary data indicates that the shelling was carried out with rocket launchers."
Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported that around 15:00, the Russian military also shelled the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district.
A 60-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.
Later, the Prosecutor's Office reported that another civilian, a 45-year-old man, also died in the shelling of Dvorichna.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!