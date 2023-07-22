Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast: civilians killed and one wounded

A woman has been killed in the shelling of the city of Kupiansk, and a man injured in the village of Dvorichna in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on Saturday.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 22 July, at approximately 11:00, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk. The territory of a private company was damaged.

Around 13:30, the Russian military again shelled Kupiansk. A 57-year-old civilian [woman] was killed in the attack. Preliminary data indicates that the shelling was carried out with rocket launchers."

Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported that around 15:00, the Russian military also shelled the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district.

A 60-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.

Later, the Prosecutor's Office reported that another civilian, a 45-year-old man, also died in the shelling of Dvorichna.

