All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast: civilians killed and one wounded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 July 2023, 19:08
Russians shelled Kharkiv Oblast: civilians killed and one wounded
CONSEQUENCES OF A ATTACK IN Kupiansk

A woman has been killed in the shelling of the city of Kupiansk, and a man injured in the village of Dvorichna in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, on Saturday.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

 

Quote: "On 22 July, at approximately 11:00, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk. The territory of a private company was damaged.

Advertisement:

Around 13:30, the Russian military again shelled Kupiansk. A 57-year-old civilian [woman] was killed in the attack. Preliminary data indicates that the shelling was carried out with rocket launchers."

Details: Later, the prosecutor's office reported that around 15:00, the Russian military also shelled the village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district.

A 60-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized.

Later, the Prosecutor's Office reported that another civilian, a 45-year-old man, also died in the shelling of Dvorichna.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: