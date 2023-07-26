All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast 55 times, killing people

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 26 July 2023, 08:25
Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast 55 times, killing people
attack Kherson on KHERSON Oblast. Stock PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said Russian forces attacked the oblast’s territory 55 times, killing two people, and wounding three more.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 55 attacks, launching 300 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank missile systems and UAVs.

The Russian military targeted residential areas of the oblast's settlements; territory of an agricultural business in Kakhovskyi district.

Advertisement:

Two people were killed and three more were wounded as a result of the attacks."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: