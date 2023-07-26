Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast 55 times, killing people

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said Russian forces attacked the oblast’s territory 55 times, killing two people, and wounding three more.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out 55 attacks, launching 300 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, aircraft, anti-tank missile systems and UAVs.

Advertisement:

The Russian military targeted residential areas of the oblast's settlements; territory of an agricultural business in Kakhovskyi district.

Two people were killed and three more were wounded as a result of the attacks."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!