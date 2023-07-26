Russia deploys corvette in Black Sea to intercept commercial vessels – UK Defence intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has reported on the deployment of the Russian modern corvette Sergey Kotov in the Black Sea after the failure of the grain deal, which may indicate an increase in the risks of violence in the Black Sea.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence report on Twitter on 26 July, as reported by European Pravda

UK Defence Intelligence’s data indicates that the modern corvette Sergey Kotov has been deployed to the southern Black Sea, patrolling the shipping lane between the Bosphorus Strait and Odesa.

The analysts assume that there is a possibility that this corvette will be part of a task force to intercept commercial vessels that Russia believes are headed to Ukraine.

As UK intelligence states, the Black Sea Grain Initiative had been preventing outbreaks of hostilities in the Black Sea.

However, "there is now the potential for the intensity and scope of violence in the area to increase," the defence ministry added.

Background: The day before, the UK intelligence reported that since 18 July, Russia has increased the number of attacks on Odesa and port infrastructure in the south of Ukraine after the decision to withdraw from the grain deal.

