SOF soldiers capture Russian paratroopers in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 July 2023, 13:15
SOF soldiers capture Russian paratroopers in Donetsk Oblast
stock photo by SOF

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) captured Russian paratroopers from the 247th Parachute Regiment and Russian documentation.

Source: SOF press service

Details: The unit of the Russian army was based in Staromayorske, Donetsk Oblast.

Soldiers of the tactical group of the 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment came forward to eliminate it.

SOF operators detected and blocked the Russians, and a battle ensued, during which the Russians were forced to surrender.

During the mop-up operation of the settlement, the Special Forces discovered the staff documentation of one of the battalions of the 247th Parachute-Paratrooper Regiment of the Russian Federation.

In the phone of one of the killed Russian soldiers, a list was found, in which considerable losses of this unit were recorded.

