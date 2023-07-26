All Sections
Threat of strategic aviation use: 12 bombers take off in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 July 2023, 13:48
Ukraine's Air Force reports the threat of a Russian missile strike on Wednesday afternoon due to the takeoff of 12 strategic bombers.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "A group of enemy Tu-95MS (12 aircraft) took off from the Olenya airfield, Murmansk Oblast of the Russian Federation. The estimated time of their arrivals at the firing lines is 17:00.

Follow the announcements.

In case of an air raid siren, proceed to a shelter!".

