Red Cross announces reduction in funding for humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

The International Committee of the Red Cross will reduce funding for humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

This was stated by Iryna Vereschchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, during the panel discussion Expansion and Synergy of the Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and Caritas Ukraine to Respond to the Needs of Ukraine on 26 July.

"Ukraine can count less and less on the help of international organisations, so public organisations should work more actively inside the country," Vereshchuk stated.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has already informed the Cabinet of Ministers about the reduction of funding for humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

"We will not be able to count on them, and therefore we must look for someone who will help us within the state," Vereshchuk said.

She called on public organisations to actively cooperate with Kherson Oblast, as well as Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and other six oblasts, which are included in the decree 309 of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the document, the list also includes the territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv Oblasts and the city of Kyiv.

"I will ask you to work with vulnerable categories of the population in the winter," the minister added, addressing the public organisations.

According to her, in addition to food, Ukraine can also expect an energy crisis. Ukrainians are also expecting problems with fuel supply.

"Experts say that this winter will be harder than the previous one, because then we had certain reserves. The enemy targeted our [power – ed.] stations... they are preparing to do so this winter," Iryna Vereshchuk concluded.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has been repeatedly criticised for inaction during the war in Ukraine.

