Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Economichna PravdaThursday, 2 May 2024, 10:24
Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Stock photo

Half of Ukraine's energy system has been damaged by Russian attacks. At the same time, the country is holding on because it has "learnt a lot".

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Foreign Policy

Quote: "Half our energy system is damaged, and we still have to run the country, run the war effort, and rally the world’s support," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister said that Russian ballistic missiles are a real problem in this war. Recently, Russia has mainly used them to destroy Ukraine's energy system.

Kuleba said that if another country suffered from such a scale of energy destruction, "it would look much, much worse than Ukraine". 

Background: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has obtained evidence that the Russians are using kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Subjects: energywar
energy
