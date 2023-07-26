Ukrainian air defence forces down two Kalibr cruise missiles
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 17:10
On the afternoon of 26 July, Ukrainian air defence shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles launched by the Russians from the Black Sea.
Source: press service of the Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: It is reported that at around 13:00 on 26 July, the Russians launched a Kalibr cruise missile attack from the Black Sea.
Advertisement:
The missiles were supposedly launched from a Russian submarine.
The missiles entered the airspace from the southeast, changing course along the route.
Both missiles were shot down in Vinnytsia Oblast.
Background: On the afternoon of 26 July, air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!