Ukrainian air defence forces down two Kalibr cruise missiles

STOCK PHOTO BY AIR FORCE OF UKRAINE

On the afternoon of 26 July, Ukrainian air defence shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles launched by the Russians from the Black Sea.

Source: press service of the Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It is reported that at around 13:00 on 26 July, the Russians launched a Kalibr cruise missile attack from the Black Sea.

The missiles were supposedly launched from a Russian submarine.

The missiles entered the airspace from the southeast, changing course along the route.

Both missiles were shot down in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Background: On the afternoon of 26 July, air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine.

