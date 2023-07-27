All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and drones at night

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 07:37
AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACK IN DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST. PHOTO BY SERHII LYSAK

On the night of 26-27 July, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district seven times and attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a drone that was shot down by the defenders.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Almost three dozen shells from heavy artillery hit Nikopol, Pokrovka and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)."

"The aggressor also attacked the oblast with a UAV. But the defenders from the Air Command Skhid (East) shot it down. It was presumably a Shahed."

Details: The attack damaged an educational institution, an administrative building, a communications company, a post office and a church.

In addition, two 2-storey buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. Power transmission lines were damaged, too.

