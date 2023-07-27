All Sections
Russian forces attack Odesa's port infrastructure, killing one person

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 08:19
The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the night of 26-27 July, killing a security guard.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa’s port infrastructure at night.

A civilian employee was killed when one of the port’s administrative buildings was hit. The production equipment of one of the freight terminals was damaged."

Details: Sources reported that the occupiers fired Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea at a critically low altitude, making detection difficult.

Kiper said a 44-year-old civilian security guard was killed in the strike..

The equipment of one of the freight terminals was damaged; a security office and two cars were destroyed.

