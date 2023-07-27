Russian forces attack Odesa's port infrastructure, killing one person
The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast on the night of 26-27 July, killing a security guard.
Source: Operational Command Pivden (South); Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa’s port infrastructure at night.
A civilian employee was killed when one of the port’s administrative buildings was hit. The production equipment of one of the freight terminals was damaged."
Details: Sources reported that the occupiers fired Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea at a critically low altitude, making detection difficult.
Kiper said a 44-year-old civilian security guard was killed in the strike..
The equipment of one of the freight terminals was damaged; a security office and two cars were destroyed.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!