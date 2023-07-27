All Sections
Russian forces hit Avdiivka with rocket artillery and coke facility with missiles on 27 July morning

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 27 July 2023, 10:45
Russian forces hit Avdiivka with rocket artillery and coke facility with missiles on 27 July morning
ALL PHOTOS: KYRYLENKO ON TELEGRAM

Early on 27 July, Russian invaders bombarded the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast with Grad multiple rocket launchers and fired missiles on the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant (ACCP).

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: He said two people were injured in the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Marinka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). A civilian was also injured in the settlement of Soloviove in Ocheretyne hromada.

 
On the Horlivka front, Toretsk hromada suffered multiple attacks. Twelve residential buildings were damaged in the settlement of New-York, five in the city of Toretsk and one in the town of Zalizne. Five residential buildings were damaged in Chasiv Yar hromada. A civilian was injured in the settlement of Vasiukivka in Soledar hromada. A residential building was damaged in the settlement of Bilokuzmynivka of Kostiantynivka hromada.

On the Lysychansk front, a residential building in the city of Siversk and 2 in the village of Torske in Lyman hromada were hit.

 

The Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast and injured nine more over the past 24 hours.

Subjects: Donetsk region
