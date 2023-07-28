One person killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast over last day
Friday, 28 July 2023, 09:22
One person was killed and three more were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the last day due to the Russian aggression.
Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "On 27 July, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Avdiivka."
Advertisement:
Details: He added that three more people were injured during the day.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!