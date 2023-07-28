One person killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast over last day
Friday, 28 July 2023, 09:22
One person was killed and three more were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the last day due to the Russian aggression.
Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "On 27 July, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Avdiivka."
Details: He added that three more people were injured during the day.
Advertisement:
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!