One person killed and three injured in Donetsk Oblast over last day

One person was killed and three more were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the last day due to the Russian aggression.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On 27 July, Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Avdiivka."

Details: He added that three more people were injured during the day.

