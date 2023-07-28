All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another missile hits vicinity of Taganrog, Russia – local governor

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 28 July 2023, 17:59
Another missile hits vicinity of Taganrog, Russia – local governor
The Azov district marked with a red dotted line

Russia’s Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev has claimed that Russian air defence forces have shot down a missile in the Azov district of Rostov Oblast.

Source: Golubev on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems have shot down a second missile, this time in the Azov district. The aftermath is being established."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian MoD also claimed that their air defence system shot down a second missile. They alleged that it happened near the city of Azov.

The Russian authorities claim that the wreckage of the "destroyed Ukrainian missile" fell in a deserted area.

Background: According to Russian authorities and media reports, the first missile hit the centre of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, which is located relatively close to the Azov district.

There was an intense explosion. Several buildings were damaged.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were behind the attack and that Russian air defence systems intercepted the missile in mid-air, with only debris falling on the territory of Taganrog.

The media reported that the hit site in Taganrog is located about 10 km from a military airbase.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: