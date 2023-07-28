All Sections
Another missile hits vicinity of Taganrog, Russia – local governor

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 28 July 2023, 17:59
Another missile hits vicinity of Taganrog, Russia – local governor
Russia’s Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev has claimed that Russian air defence forces have shot down a missile in the Azov district of Rostov Oblast.

Source: Golubev on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems have shot down a second missile, this time in the Azov district. The aftermath is being established."

Details: The Russian MoD also claimed that their air defence system shot down a second missile. They alleged that it happened near the city of Azov.

The Russian authorities claim that the wreckage of the "destroyed Ukrainian missile" fell in a deserted area.

Background: According to Russian authorities and media reports, the first missile hit the centre of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, which is located relatively close to the Azov district.

There was an intense explosion. Several buildings were damaged.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were behind the attack and that Russian air defence systems intercepted the missile in mid-air, with only debris falling on the territory of Taganrog.

The media reported that the hit site in Taganrog is located about 10 km from a military airbase.

