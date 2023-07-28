Russians strike Dnipro apartment block and Security Service building

On the evening of 28 July, Russian invaders hit a high-rise building in the centre of the city of Dnipro.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and a Ukrainian Security Service building were hit. [There is] Russian missile terror again.

I promptly conducted conversations with the SSU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, the oblast military administration head.

All necessary services are on site. We are responding quickly and helping people. The situation is under control.

We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for the aggression and the terror against our people. These bastards will answer. We will do everything for justice."

Details: Klymenko reported that as of 21:30, three people had sought medical attention.

Emergency services and police work on the spot. We are checking door to door. People are getting the help they need."

Local Telegram channels post photos and videos from the site affected by the Russian attack.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the Rusians damaged a new residential complex in the city centre, where many apartments were still uninhabited. Sources of Ukrainska Pravda reported that the SSU building has stood empty for a while.

