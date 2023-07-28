All Sections
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks

Friday, 28 July 2023, 22:40

Dimitris Dochtsi, Greek consul in Odesa, has offered assistance in the reconstruction of the architectural landmarks of the city of Odesa damaged by Russian attacks.

Source: Dochtsi at a meeting with Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, reported by Odesa City Council

Details: Dochtsi stressed that Athens condemned the attacks on the historic centre of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection.

Quote: "Greece will participate in the reconstruction of the affected architectural landmarks. This is especially true for buildings with Greek history, namely the Papudova House and the Rodokanaki House."

More details: The Mayor of Odesa, in turn, noted that Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, had visited Odesa twice since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, Italy said it was ready to join the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a missile attack by Russian occupation forces.

The cathedral was damaged during a large-scale Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 22-23 July. The Transfiguration Cathedral is the largest cathedral and the largest Orthodox monument in the city.

