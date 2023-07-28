Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
Dimitris Dochtsi, Greek consul in Odesa, has offered assistance in the reconstruction of the architectural landmarks of the city of Odesa damaged by Russian attacks.
Source: Dochtsi at a meeting with Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, reported by Odesa City Council
Details: Dochtsi stressed that Athens condemned the attacks on the historic centre of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection.
Quote: "Greece will participate in the reconstruction of the affected architectural landmarks. This is especially true for buildings with Greek history, namely the Papudova House and the Rodokanaki House."
More details: The Mayor of Odesa, in turn, noted that Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, had visited Odesa twice since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Background: Earlier, Italy said it was ready to join the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a missile attack by Russian occupation forces.
The cathedral was damaged during a large-scale Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 22-23 July. The Transfiguration Cathedral is the largest cathedral and the largest Orthodox monument in the city.
