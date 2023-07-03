All Sections
As they ran away, bandages trailed behind wounded: Ukrainian National Guard posts video of wiping out Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 10:56
As they ran away, bandages trailed behind wounded: Ukrainian National Guard posts video of wiping out Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders have held off an attempt by Russian forces to assault Ukrainian positions on the Luhansk front. As the wounded Russian troops fled, their bandages were trailing behind them.

Source: Ukrainian National Guard

Quote: "Soldiers of the 50th Semen Vysochan Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard skilfully counteracted Russian attempts to assault Ukrainian positions on the Luhansk front."

Details: The Ukrainian defenders posted a video from the frontline showing Russians fleeing their positions with bandages trailing behind the wounded.

