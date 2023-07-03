Blackmailer does not stop – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on possible concessions to Russian bank for sake of grain deal

Olha Trofimtseva, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, has criticised the possibility that a Russian bank will be offered a loophole allowing it to reconnect with the global financial network for the sake of the "grain deal".

Source: Olha Trofimtseva on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the EU is considering a proposal to create a subsidiary of the sanctioned Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank) to preserve the grain deal.

Advertisement:

Trofimtseva noted that, on the one hand, any opportunities for agricultural exports are "good". However, she said that making concessions to a blackmailer "means encouraging him to blackmail further".

Quote: "It's a well-known axiom: a blackmailer doesn't stop if you fulfil his demands. He just comes up with new demands for blackmail. We will be watching," she added.

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Western countries of failing to fulfil Russia's demands under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and said that Moscow is considering withdrawing from it.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes Russia will likely withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!