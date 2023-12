Air defence destroys 8 Russian drones over Mykolaiv Oblast

On Wednesday, 5 July, Ukrainian air defence shot down eight Russian drones over Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: The report notes that the air defence of Operational Command Pivden (South) destroyed eight Russian UAVs on Wednesday: four Lancets, two Merlin-VRs, one Zala and one Orlan-10.

