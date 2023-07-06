Russian missile attack on Lviv: power outages in Lviv Oblast, innovation park's business campus damaged

A power line and three substations in Lviv Oblast were cut off from the grid, and the business campus of the LvivTech.City innovation park was damaged in a Russian missile strike on the night of 6 July.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy; Vitalii Melnyk, the Vice President of the UDP developing company

Details: As of the morning of 6 July, a power line and three transformer substations in Lviv Oblast were reportedly cut off the grid due to the Russian missile strike.

"The enemy launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine at night. One power line and three transformer substations were blacked out in Lviv Oblast due to the attack, and two settlements were left without power," the ministry said.

The missile attack also damaged the business campus of the innovation park in Lviv.

"The team is fine, we are currently trying to assess the condition of the building and the extent of the recovery," Vitalii Melnyk, the Vice President of UDP, wrote on Facebook.

He said the campus staff was not injured, and no residents were in the building.

"We will do everything possible to fix the power line," he stressed.

Updated: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russian missile attack on Lviv on early 6 July was the most devastating attack on civilians in Lviv Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The following buildings were affected: over 30 houses; more than 250 apartments; 10 dormitories; an orphanage; two universities; and a sanatorium school.

150 consumers are left without the power supply due to damage to a substation in Lviv.

Background: On 6 July, Russian forces attacked Lviv Oblast with Kalibr cruise missiles, with Ukrainian air defence systems shooting down seven of the ten missiles fired. Earlier, four people were reported dead and 37 injured, including one child.

LvivTech.City is located in the industrial zone of the former Lvivprylad plant. As planned, the total area of the office part will be over 40,000 square metres. The first phase of 18,000 square metres was launched in 2021.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reports that some consumers in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts remain cut off from power due to previous bombardments.

Russia's terror in the frontline oblasts, and those bordering Russia is in full swing. Some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts were left without power due to attacks. Almost 15,000 consumers in Donetsk Oblast were cut off from power.

Over 38,000 consumers in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast were temporarily cut off the grid due to technological disruptions. All of them have now been reconnected to the power grid.

Some consumers in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were cut off from power supply, too.

The campaign to record and deal with the aftermath of the flood caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam is underway. 13,000 consumers are cut off from power in Kherson. Power engineers are working to recover the power supply.

