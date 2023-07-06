All Sections
Lviv attacked with Kalibrs: 7 out of 10 missiles shot down − Ukrainian Air Force

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 July 2023, 08:56
Photo from Serhii Kruk's Facebook

The Russians attacked Lviv with Kalibrs overnight on 5-6 July − 7 of the 10 cruise missiles fired at Ukraine were destroyed by the Air Force.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Ukrainian Air Force: "Russia struck from the Black Sea around 01:00. Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from surface carriers and submarines. Several groups of missiles were recorded, which first went in a northerly direction, using the terrain and the Dnipro riverbed, and then abruptly changed course to the west."

Details: Anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force aircraft were able to destroy 7 out of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles.

The attack resulted in missiles hitting civilian targets in the city of Lviv.  

The Air Force called the Russian attack on the peaceful city a terrorist attack and stressed that Ukraine needs F-16 fighter jets.

Background:

