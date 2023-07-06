Ukraine nationalises a plane of Russian aircraft manufacturer worth US$4 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice based on the Security Service of Ukraine’s materials and ordered the transfer of a cargo and passenger aircraft of the sanctioned Russian corporation Rostekh to Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The cost of the AN-140-100 cargo and passenger aircraft is almost 150 million hryvnias [approximately US$4.03 million – ed.].

Before the full-scale invasion, the jet was transferred to the Antonov state aircraft manufacturing and services company for technical adjustments, testing and subsequent return to Russia.

Advertisement:

According to the investigation, the aircraft was on the balance sheet of the Moscow-based Ilyushin Aviation Complex, which is part of Rostekh and is a leading manufacturer of military aircraft in Russia.

It is Rostekh that supplies combat aircraft to the army of the aggressor country fighting against Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine is currently investigating the actions of the company's management under Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions taken to change the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Comprehensive measures to nationalise the property of the Russian monopolist were carried out under the supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Background:

The High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated the Ukrainian assets of Russian billionaire Mikhail Shelkov, the former head of the investment department of the state-owned Rostekh company.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!