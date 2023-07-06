Georgian ambassador leaves Ukraine due to situation with Saakashvili

Georgiy Zakarashvili, Georgia’s ambassador to Ukraine, left Kyiv on 6 July at Ukraine’s request amid the situation surrounding former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Source: Georgian media outlet Interpressnews, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, as reported by European Pravda

Zakarashvili was supposed to leave Ukraine within 48 hours starting Tuesday, 4 July, following Kyiv’s decision to recommend that the ambassador return to Tbilisi for consultations.

Zakarashvili stated that his departure would "hinder the development of bilateral relations and therefore create certain problems, particularly for communication".

After Saakashvili’s latest appearance in court, in which he looked extremely emaciated, Ukraine summoned the Georgian ambassador and asked him to return to Tbilisi "for consultations".

Irakli Kobakhidze, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, took offence at Zelenskyy’s reaction, but nevertheless stressed that Tbilisi wants to "remain on friendly terms" with the Ukrainian authorities.

Saakashvili has been in custody since he secretly returned to Georgia ahead of local elections in 2021, and his health has significantly deteriorated lately.

