All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Georgian ambassador leaves Ukraine due to situation with Saakashvili

European PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 17:40

Georgiy Zakarashvili, Georgia’s ambassador to Ukraine, left Kyiv on 6 July at Ukraine’s request amid the situation surrounding former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Source: Georgian media outlet Interpressnews, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, as reported by European Pravda

Zakarashvili was supposed to leave Ukraine within 48 hours starting Tuesday, 4 July, following Kyiv’s decision to recommend that the ambassador return to Tbilisi for consultations.

Zakarashvili stated that his departure would "hinder the development of bilateral relations and therefore create certain problems, particularly for communication".

Advertisement:

After Saakashvili’s latest appearance in court, in which he looked extremely emaciated, Ukraine summoned the Georgian ambassador and asked him to return to Tbilisi "for consultations".

Irakli Kobakhidze, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, took offence at Zelenskyy’s reaction, but nevertheless stressed that Tbilisi wants to "remain on friendly terms" with the Ukrainian authorities.

Saakashvili has been in custody since he secretly returned to Georgia ahead of local elections in 2021, and his health has significantly deteriorated lately.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: