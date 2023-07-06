All Sections
Varvara, 10, and Renat, 6, are reunited with their mother after Russian captivity

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 18:08

On 6 July, 45 soldiers and 2 civilians came back to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara.

The children had not seen their mother since March 2022, according to Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner. 

Lubinets said Renat and Varvara, along with their grandfather, had been held in Russian captivity in the temporarily occupied territory. 

The children's mother, who was also in Russian captivity, came back to Ukraine in October 2022 as part of a prisoner swap.

@pryimak_yuliia 10-річна Варвара та 6-річний Ренат нарешті вдома 💔 #Усов #україна ♬ Another Love - Soulfly7730

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has released a video of the children’s reunion with their mother. 

It shows Renata and Varvara being brought in an ambulance, with the children shouting: "Mum, mum!" The little boy tells his mother that he is six now. 

The children's mother was moved to tears by the long-awaited meeting. 

"She and her husband have had a long wait for the return of their children, whom Russia illegally deported in an attempt to conceal their abduction," said Andrii Yermak, head of the President’s Office.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia reported that a mother and her young son, who had been deported to Russia, had returned to Ukraine.

