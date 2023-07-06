All Sections
Ukraine liberates 45 soldiers and 2 children from Russian captivity

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 July 2023, 15:50
Ukraine liberates 45 soldiers and 2 children from Russian captivity
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine has liberated 45 soldiers and two civilians from Russian captivity.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "We managed to bring back home from the Russian captivity 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and 2 civilians.

Among them there are 2 officers, 41 privates and a sergeant, a civic employee of the Azovstal plant and a member of the territorial defence of the city of Kherson."

Details: Ukraine has also managed to liberate the defenders of the city of Mariupol and the Azovstal plant, as well as the soldiers from the Donetsk front, including the city of Bakhmut, the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv fronts. There are injured soldiers among them.

The Ukrainian children, who had been illegally deported to Russia, have also been brought back – 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara.

 

Their mother, a combat medic, has been liberated from the Russian captivity during the big PoW swap in October 2022.

"She and her husband have been waiting for their children to come back for a long time. Russia has illegally deported them, trying to cover up the kidnapping," Yermak added.

 

The Russian media report that 45 persons have been returned to Russia.

