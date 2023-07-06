All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine liberates 45 soldiers and 2 children from Russian captivity

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 July 2023, 15:50
Ukraine liberates 45 soldiers and 2 children from Russian captivity
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine has liberated 45 soldiers and two civilians from Russian captivity.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "We managed to bring back home from the Russian captivity 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and 2 civilians.

Advertisement:

Among them there are 2 officers, 41 privates and a sergeant, a civic employee of the Azovstal plant and a member of the territorial defence of the city of Kherson."

Details: Ukraine has also managed to liberate the defenders of the city of Mariupol and the Azovstal plant, as well as the soldiers from the Donetsk front, including the city of Bakhmut, the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv fronts. There are injured soldiers among them.

The Ukrainian children, who had been illegally deported to Russia, have also been brought back – 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara.

 

Their mother, a combat medic, has been liberated from the Russian captivity during the big PoW swap in October 2022.

"She and her husband have been waiting for their children to come back for a long time. Russia has illegally deported them, trying to cover up the kidnapping," Yermak added.

 

The Russian media report that 45 persons have been returned to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: