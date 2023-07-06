Pentagon comments on possibility of providing Ukraine with cluster munitions

The United States is indeed discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with cluster munitions designed to improve the effectiveness of offensive actions by Ukrainian forces, but this information has not yet been confirmed.

Source: European Pravda, citing Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a briefing on Thursday

Details: The US Department of Defense official said that the provision of so-called dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs) is indeed under discussion, but "there are no specific announcements yet".

Quote: "I will say that we have multiple variants of DPICMs in our stocks, and the ones that we are considering providing [to Ukraine – ed.] would not include older variants with dud rates that are higher than 2.35%," Ryder stressed.

"We are aware of reports out there from several decades ago that indicate that certain 155-mm DPICMs have higher dud rates, so we would be carefully selecting rounds with lower dud rates," he added.

Updated at 23:52 to correct quotes in the fourth and fifth paragraphs.

Background:

According to media reports, the Biden administration will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine tomorrow, which will include cluster munitions.

Cluster munitions release a large number of small fragments that can injure and kill civilians. These munitions also have a relatively high rate of frangibility, making them a danger for many years after the end of a conflict.

In 2008, over 120 countries adopted a treaty banning the production, use and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The United States, Russia and Ukraine refused to join it.

In late 2022, the media reported that Türkiye had begun sending Ukraine American-designed cluster munitions after months of Kyiv’s pleas to the Biden administration to provide them. Ukraine denied the reports.

