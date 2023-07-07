Russians attack Kherson Oblast 77 times in one day wounding 10 people

Ten people have been injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day as a result of Russian aggression.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians carried out 77 attacks, firing 371 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, aircraft and UAVs.

Advertisement:

Russian forces fired 37 projectiles at the city of Kherson. The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a community arts centre in the village of Tavriiske and a commercial establishment in Kherson.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!