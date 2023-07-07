All Sections
US strongly considers sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – White House

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 08:32
US strongly considers sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – White House
Aftermath of the shelling of Kherson Oblast on 6 July, photo from the regional prosecutor's office

The issue of providing Ukraine with cluster munitions is being actively considered by the US administration.

Source: Andrew Bates, deputy spokesman for the White House, in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to South California, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "That is under active consideration.  I do not have an announcement to make at this time," he said.

Bates stressed that the United States is focused on providing Ukraine with a "wide range of ammunition," which the country's Armed Forces are actively using in the fight against the ongoing Russian aggression.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include cluster munitions.

The Pentagon has not yet officially confirmed the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, but noted that this issue is indeed being discussed.

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense has said that the provision of so-called dual-purpose improved conventional munitions  (DPICMs) is indeed under discussion, but "there are no specific announcements at this time."

