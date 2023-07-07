All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US strongly considers sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – White House

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 08:32
US strongly considers sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – White House
Aftermath of the shelling of Kherson Oblast on 6 July, photo from the regional prosecutor's office

The issue of providing Ukraine with cluster munitions is being actively considered by the US administration.

Source: Andrew Bates, deputy spokesman for the White House, in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to South California, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "That is under active consideration.  I do not have an announcement to make at this time," he said.

Advertisement:

Bates stressed that the United States is focused on providing Ukraine with a "wide range of ammunition," which the country's Armed Forces are actively using in the fight against the ongoing Russian aggression.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include cluster munitions.

The Pentagon has not yet officially confirmed the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, but noted that this issue is indeed being discussed.

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense has said that the provision of so-called dual-purpose improved conventional munitions  (DPICMs) is indeed under discussion, but "there are no specific announcements at this time."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: