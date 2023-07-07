EU Council and European Parliament agree on draft bill to boast ammunition production

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have agreed on a draft regulation Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP), which provides for the production of up to one million projectiles per year.

Details: This decision will make it possible to urgently allocate €500 million from the EU budget to increase ammunition and missile production.

At the same time, a plan will be implemented to ensure a long-term increase in ammunition production in Europe for Ukraine and EU member states.

Quote: "Thanks to today’s record time agreement on ASAP, the EU will bolster and speed up Europe’s own production of ammunition and missiles. This is yet another proof of the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, strengthening the EU’s defence technological and industrial base, and ultimately ensuring the long term security and defence of EU citizens," said Margarita Robles, Defence Minister of Spain, the country that currently presides over the EU Council.

Now the agreement must be approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament. It is expected that it will be signed and take effect by the end of July.

Background: The Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) is a part of the EU's plan to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells within 12 months, an idea that was first voiced in March 2022.

The ASAP regulation aims to strengthen the response and ability of the EU defence industry to ensure timely supply of ammunition and missiles to Europe.

This includes, among other things, a mechanism to identify, monitor and better predict the problems present in supply chains and financial support for strengthening the EU's industrial production capacity, as well as the introduction of a temporary regulatory framework to overcome the crisis with ammunition supply.

