Belarusian President demands apology from those who call him dictator

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has said that he is waiting for an apology from those who called him a dictator because he does not consider himself such.

Quote: "As for the last dictator of Europe, you should already apologise to me. You have already departed from this definition. I am no dictator, and if I am a dictator, I am not the last."

Details: At a meeting with journalists, Lukashenko tried to suggest that he does not rule in Belarus but simply works in a high position.

Quote: "If you think that, being in this power, I got something excessive, or whether I got it at all, you are mistaken. Nothing of the kind. I work in a big, high position that the people have entrusted to me. I work. I am not ruling," he said.

Lukashenko also began to say that he was not thinking about the presidential election yet but only about what would happen after it. "I haven't even thought about the presidential election yet. Honestly. And haven’t planned. Only in terms of reasoning: what will happen after me? Only in this vein. And so I planned absolutely nothing," he said.

