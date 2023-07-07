Lviv mayor criticises UNESCO for its reaction to Russian attack on Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has criticised UNESCO for its response to the Russian attack on the city on the night of 5-6 July, which damaged the buffer zone of the World Heritage site.

Source: Sadovyi on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday, UNESCO condemned the missile attacks on the historic centre of Lviv. However, they did not dare to name the terrorist country that carried out these attacks. Moreover, Russia remains a member of the organisation's executive committee."

Advertisement:

Details: Sadovyi added that he had not seen any representatives of the organisation that protects historical heritage at the site of the missile strike.

Quote: "The ability to call a spade a spade is one of the hallmarks of a culture that you must protect. Reconsider your values!"

Photo: Andrii Sadovyi / Telegram

More details: After the strike, it turned out that a local architectural landmark, a residential complex at 50-76 Stryiska Street, had been damaged. It was built in 1930 and designed by architect Michał Ryba.

The early functionalist building was divided into many small apartments, most of which were lived in by teaching staff from Lviv Polytechnic. The building was structured around a large, enclosed courtyard with access to most entrances.

Photo: modernism.lviv-online.com

Photo: modernism.lviv-online.com

Photo: modernism.lviv-online.com

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko reacted to the attack on the site, saying that Ukraine would be immediately officially informing UNESCO of the Russian attack on this historic heritage site in Lviv. "As always, we are waiting for more than just deep concern," he said.

UNESCO then issued an official statement on the attack on the historic building in Lviv. It noted that the missile attack was a violation of the World Heritage Convention and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property, but the statement did not specify who was behind the attack on Lviv.

Background:

On the night of 5-6 July, the Russians fired Kalibr cruise missiles on Lviv. The attack damaged a critical infrastructure facility, and a Russian missile hit a multi-storey residential building.

According to the latest data, the number of people killed in the attack on Lviv was 10. 42 people were injured, including 3 children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!