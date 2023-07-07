All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile strike on Lviv: death toll rises to 10

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 07:03
Russian missile strike on Lviv: death toll rises to 10
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The number of people killed by the Russians in Lviv has risen to 10, and 42 have been wounded, including 3 children.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Lviv. The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack has risen to nine people, 42 people were wounded (including three children)."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Updated: Sadovyi reported that the number of victims in Lviv has increased to 10.

"Just found the tenth body. A woman.

Emergency workers are now removing the deceased from under the rubble," the mayor noted. He added this was the final point in search and rescue operations.

Background:

  • Russians fired missiles at Lviv overnight on 5-6 July, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, and one missile hit a high-rise building.
  • The Air Force reported that it had shot down 7 of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russians forces on Ukraine. 
  • Previously, it was reported that 7 people had been killed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: