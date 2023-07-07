All Sections
Russian missile strike on Lviv: death toll rises to 10

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 07:03
Russian missile strike on Lviv: death toll rises to 10
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

The number of people killed by the Russians in Lviv has risen to 10, and 42 have been wounded, including 3 children.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Lviv. The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack has risen to nine people, 42 people were wounded (including three children)."

Details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Updated: Sadovyi reported that the number of victims in Lviv has increased to 10.

"Just found the tenth body. A woman.

Emergency workers are now removing the deceased from under the rubble," the mayor noted. He added this was the final point in search and rescue operations.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background:

  • Russians fired missiles at Lviv overnight on 5-6 July, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, and one missile hit a high-rise building.
  • The Air Force reported that it had shot down 7 of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russians forces on Ukraine. 
  • Previously, it was reported that 7 people had been killed.

