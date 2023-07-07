Russian missile strike on Lviv: death toll rises to 10

The number of people killed by the Russians in Lviv has risen to 10, and 42 have been wounded, including 3 children.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Lviv. The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack has risen to nine people, 42 people were wounded (including three children)."

Details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Updated: Sadovyi reported that the number of victims in Lviv has increased to 10.

"Just found the tenth body. A woman.

Emergency workers are now removing the deceased from under the rubble," the mayor noted. He added this was the final point in search and rescue operations.

Background:

Russians fired missiles at Lviv overnight on 5-6 July, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, and one missile hit a high-rise building.

The Air Force reported that it had shot down 7 of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles fired by the Russians forces on Ukraine.

Previously, it was reported that 7 people had been killed.

