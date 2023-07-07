All Sections
Zelenskyy starts visit to Bratislava

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 16:31

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Bratislava and started official meetings.

Source: Aktuality, as European Pravda reports 

Details: Zelenskyy arrived at the presidential palace, where he was greeted by Zuzana Čaputová, President of Slovakia, and the ministers of foreign affairs and defence. 

Zelenskyy’s negotiations with Čaputová are ongoing.

 

As far as is known, the key topics of the meeting are security, support for Ukraine and future reconstruction, the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, and bilateral issues, including the development of transport links between Ukraine and Slovakia.

As the media notes, although information about Zelenskyy's visit was at the level of rumours until recently, dozens of people gathered at the palace. When the motorcade arrived, people applauded and shouted: "Glory to Ukraine".

As is known, before that, Zelenskyy visited Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Background: 

Earlier, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputova decided to withdraw from the presidential elections next year.

