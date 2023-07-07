The United States has not changed its position on the need for Ukraine to implement the reforms necessary to meet NATO standards before joining.

Source: The US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, stated this at a press briefing on Friday, a European Pravda correspondent reports.

Details: Smith recalled the words of US President Joe Biden that Ukraine must implement reforms to meet the same standards as any other NATO country before joining the Alliance.

Quote: "There are standards that the Alliance sets for all members, and the president has made it clear that Ukraine will need to implement these reforms," Smith emphasised.

"And certainly, all that we continue to do now and will continue to do in the future is to work with Ukraine to ensure that it can implement them," she added.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday that NATO member states will make a decision on Ukraine's membership of the Alliance after Ukraine has implemented reforms and met all requirements. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called for reform of the West's attitude towards Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to NATO now – even if the country joins the Alliance after the war.

