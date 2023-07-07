Special Operations Forces post archival video with unique footage from Zmiinyi Island

On the anniversary of the operation on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine (SOF) shared an archival video of a combined group of troops taking control of the liberated island.

Source: videos posted by the press service of the SOF

Details: Archive video of the 73rd Marine Centre of the SOF of Ukraine contains footage of that special operation.

Спецоперація «Зміїний». Архівне відео 73 морського центру ССО України pic.twitter.com/rqPLkQaS1s Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 7, 2023

SOF also published an interview with one of the participants of the video. Reconnaissance diver Serhii explained how the special forces prepared for the assault and clearing of the island from the occupiers, how the tasks changed according to the situation and how the landing on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island took place step by step.

Background:

On the night of 7 July 2022, the combat swimmers of the 73rd Marine Centre named after Kish Ataman Antin Holovaty of the SOF of Ukraine approached Zmiinyi (Snake) Island on submarines. With the help of special equipment, they examined the coastal area for the presence of anti-submarine and anti-landing mines.

After finding a passage for the boats of the main group, they gave the signal to continue the operation. Engineers were the first to step on the island, clearing the passage from mine barriers and traps for the rest of the group.

After reaching the plateau of the island, the group began to perform tasks: examining the area, recording and collecting data on the Russian equipment, weapons and material and technical means of the occupiers, brought by them to Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. During the task, the combined group installed Ukrainian flags in different parts of the island.

