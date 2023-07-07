All Sections
Reznikov shows Swedish infantry fighting vehicles that had arrived in Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 22:42
Reznikov shows Swedish infantry fighting vehicles that had arrived in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov posted a video with the Swedish Stridsfordon 90 infantry fighting vehicle that arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Defence Minister on Twitter

Quote: "Strf 90 IFWs have arrived in Ukraine and are ready for battle. Top machines for top soldiers.

Our common colours are blue and yellow. Our common values are freedom and democracy. Our common goals are victory and justice."

Details: Reznikov also thanked Swedish Defence Minister Paul Johnson and all Swedes for these infantry fighting vehicles.

Background: In January, Sweden announced it would deliver about 50 CV 90 combat vehicles to Ukraine. The country's parliament approved their provision in a military package approved in February.

